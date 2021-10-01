ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED launched in India at Rs. 47,000

ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED laptop goes official

ASUS has launched its latest VivoBook-series laptop, the VivoBook 15 OLED (model name Vivobook 15 OLED K513), in India. The laptop starts at Rs. 46,990 and is available with both Intel as well as AMD processor options. It comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display, up to 1TB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 42Wh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptop has a Full-HD resolution

The ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED features a thin body with slim bezels, an HD webcam, a fingerprint reader, and a full-sized backlit keyboard with numpad. The laptop bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) OLED screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 400-nits of brightness, 100% DCIe color gamut, and Pantone validated color reproduction. It is offered in Indie Black, Hearty Gold, and Transparent Silver colors.

Information

It is equipped with an HDMI 1.4 port for connectivity

The I/O ports on the ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED include two USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C and Type-A 3.2 port, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a headphone jack, and a micro-SD card reader. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals

It offers up to 16GB of RAM

The ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7/AMD Ryzen 5 5500U chipsets, paired with integrated graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD or up to 1TB SATA HDD for onboard storage. The laptop boots Windows 10 (upgradeable to Windows 11) and packs a 42Wh battery.

Pocket-pinch

ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED: Pricing and availability

The ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED is priced at Rs. 46,990 for the Intel Core i3 model, Rs. 65,990 for the Intel Core i5/8GB version, and Rs. 68,990 for the Intel Core i5/16GB variant. The Intel Core i7-powered model costs Rs. 81,990, whereas the AMD-fueled variant costs Rs. 62,990. Depending on the model, it will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner retail stores.