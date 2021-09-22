Redmi G 2021 laptop arrives in Intel and AMD variants

Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 11:50 am

Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop launched in China

Redmi has launched its 2021 version of the Redmi G gaming laptop in China in both Intel as well as AMD variants. The line-up starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 64,900) and is currently up for reservations via Xiaomi Mall. As for the highlights, the laptop comes with a 144Hz display, 512GB of storage, DTS:X Ultra Sound, and Windows 10 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptop sports a new 'Shadow Mech' design

The Redmi G 2021 features slim bezels on the three sides and a relatively thicker bezel on the bottom. It flaunts a new 'Shadow Mech' design with a black finish and a unique X-shaped pattern on the cover. The laptop bears a 16.1-inch Full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

Internals

Both the Intel and AMD variants have 16GB of RAM

The Redmi G 2021 is offered in two variants: one with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11260H processor and another with AMD Ryzen 7 5800 chipset. Both the models are loaded with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The Intel and AMD variants are bundled with a 180W and 230W power adapter, respectively.

Features

The laptop boasts 'Hurricane Heat Dissipation 3.0' system

The Redmi G 2021 is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C ports, among others and offers support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It also provides Xiao AI smart assistant for voice control, DTS:X Ultra Sound audio support, as well as Xiaomi game box. For thermal management, the laptop has a 'Hurricane Heat Dissipation 3.0' system with dual fans and four air vents.

Information

Redmi G 2021: Pricing and availability

The Redmi G 2021 is priced at CNY 5,699 (around Rs. 64,900) for the Intel variant and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,700) for the AMD version. The two models will go on sale in China via Xiaomi Mall from September 23 and September 28, respectively.