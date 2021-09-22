HP Spectre x360 16 convertible laptop goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 04:48 pm

HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 convertible laptop launched

Expanding its portfolio of 2-in-1 convertibles, HP has launched the new Spectre x360 16 laptop in the US. It carries a starting price-tag of $1,639 (around Rs. 1.21 lakh) and will be available for purchase from October onwards. The laptop comes with up to 4K OLED display, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, and an HP 'GlamCam' front camera.

Design and display

The laptop is made from recycled CNC aluminium

The HP Spectre x360 16 is made from recycled CNC aluminium. It features slim bezels and a fingerprint sensor for quick and secure login. The laptop bears a 16.0-inch OLED touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 16:10, up to 4K resolution, and VESA TrueBlack HDR support. It is offered in Nocturne Blue and Nightfall Black color options.

Internals

It packs 32GB of Intel Optane memory

The HP Spectre x360 16 is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with an Intel Evo graphics card or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 optional GPU. It is loaded with 16GB of RAM, 32GB of Intel Optane memory, and 512GB of storage. The laptop is touted to offer up to 17 hours of battery life and runs on Windows 10.

Features

The laptop boasts AI Noise Cancellation and Auto Frame features

The HP Spectre x360 16 is equipped with a 5MP 'GlamCam' front camera which supports Beauty Mode to enhance the user's visual appearance during video calls. The Auto Frame feature keeps the camera's focus on the user and adjusts the frame if the user moves a little. The device also provides Lighting correction as well as AI Noise Cancellation for improved audio on calls.

Other highlights

It can automatically lock the screen when user walks away

The HP Spectre x360 16 has two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, an HDMI slot, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity. For enhanced privacy, the laptop locks the screen in the absence of the user or blurs it in the presence of another person.

Information

HP Spectre x360 16: Pricing and availability

The HP Spectre x360 16 starts at $1,639 (roughly Rs. 1.21 lakh). The laptop will go on sale starting October via HP's official website. Details regarding its pricing and availability in India are yet to be revealed.