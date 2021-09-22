Redmi announces 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 04:11 pm

Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs go official

Expanding its portfolio of smart TVs, Redmi has launched new 32-inch and 43-inch models in the Indian market. They come with a starting price-tag of Rs. 15,999 and will be available via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the televisions offer Dolby Atmos audio, Google Assistant, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and run on Android TV 11. Here are more details.

Design and display

The 43-inch variant has a Full-HD display

The Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs feature slim bezels on the sides and a metal stand. The former sports a 32-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) screen with over one million pixels, a Vivid Picture engine, a 178-degree viewing angle, and various picture modes. The latter bears a 43-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with two million pixels.

Internals

The TVs support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

The Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs are powered by a quad-core A35 CPU, paired with Mali G31 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. They come equipped with an antenna, two HDMI slots, an AV input, a headphone jack, and two USB 2.0 ports. For wireless connectivity, the televisions support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

There is built-in Chromecast on offer

Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs run on Android TV 11-based PatchWall UI 4.0 along with support for Google Assistant and Miracast. The televisions offer 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. They also have integrated Chromecast while the bundled remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, as well as Google Assistant.

Information

Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 32-inch smart TV costs Rs. 15,999 while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 25,999. The TVs will go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. They will be up for grabs via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi stores.