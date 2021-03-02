Expanding its portfolio of OLED TVs in India, South Korean tech giant LG has launched the OLED 48CX model. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh and is available for purchase via LG Brand stores across the country. The television has a 48-inch OLED screen and offers support for HDR 10 Pro, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG OLED 48CX offers Variable Refresh Rate technology

LG OLED 48CX TV features a 48-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10 Pro, and an Eye Comfort Display feature to reduce eyestrain. It has Auto Low-Latency Mode, enhanced Audio Return Channel, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, which dynamically matches the TV's refresh rate with the frame rate of the gaming console or PC.

Information It supports Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0

The LG OLED 48CX has three USB Type-A ports, four HDMI 2.1 ports, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack, an RF input, and a digital audio port. In terms of connectivity, it has built-in Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals It is backed by LG's α9 Gen 3 AI processor

The LG 48CX draws power from an α9 Gen 3 AI chipset and runs on LG WebOS. It offers support for AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. For audio, there is a 2.2 channel sound system, which is claimed to provide 40W output. It also comes bundled with the company's Magic Remote with voice control.

Information LG OLED 48CX: Pricing and availability