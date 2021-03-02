-
LG launches OLED 48CX TV at Rs. 2 lakhLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 06:15 pm
-
Expanding its portfolio of OLED TVs in India, South Korean tech giant LG has launched the OLED 48CX model. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh and is available for purchase via LG Brand stores across the country.
The television has a 48-inch OLED screen and offers support for HDR 10 Pro, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
LG OLED 48CX offers Variable Refresh Rate technology
-
LG OLED 48CX TV features a 48-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10 Pro, and an Eye Comfort Display feature to reduce eyestrain.
It has Auto Low-Latency Mode, enhanced Audio Return Channel, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, which dynamically matches the TV's refresh rate with the frame rate of the gaming console or PC.
-
Information
It supports Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0
-
The LG OLED 48CX has three USB Type-A ports, four HDMI 2.1 ports, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack, an RF input, and a digital audio port. In terms of connectivity, it has built-in Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth 5.0.
-
Internals
It is backed by LG's α9 Gen 3 AI processor
-
The LG 48CX draws power from an α9 Gen 3 AI chipset and runs on LG WebOS. It offers support for AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit.
For audio, there is a 2.2 channel sound system, which is claimed to provide 40W output. It also comes bundled with the company's Magic Remote with voice control.
-
Information
LG OLED 48CX: Pricing and availability
-
As for the pocket-pinch, the LG OLED 48CX TV carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,99,990 in India. It is available for purchase via LG Brand stores and other authorized resellers across the country.