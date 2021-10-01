iPhone 11 to cost under Rs. 40,000 during Amazon's sale

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 02:57 pm

Apple's iPhone 11 will be available with discounts on Amazon India

If you are looking to buy an Apple iPhone without putting a dent in your wallet, then you should not miss this deal. Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' sale is just a couple of days away and the e-commerce giant has teased that the iPhone 11 will be up for grabs at a never seen before price of under Rs. 40,000. Here are more details.

Details

iPhone 11 will be discounted by at least Rs. 9,900

Amazon has teased that the iPhone 11 will be available from "Rs. 3_,999" during its Great Indian Festival sale, which begins on October 3 (October 2 for Prime members). This means that the handset will cost anywhere between Rs. 30,999-39,999, translating to a discount of at least Rs. 9,900 given the iPhone 11 currently starts at Rs. 49,900 for the 64GB base model.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

The iPhone 11 features a wide notch with a Face ID setup, slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 625-nits of brightness, and Gorilla glass protection. It is offered in Black, White, Green, Purple, Yellow, and PRODUCT(RED) colors.

Information

It is equipped with a 12MP main camera

The iPhone 11 comes with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from an A13 Bionic processor

The iPhone 11 is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It ships with iOS 14 (upgradeable to iOS 15) and packs a 3,110mAh battery with 18W wired and Qi wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.