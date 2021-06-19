#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10 is available with benefits worth Rs. 16,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 06:21 pm

Amazon India is offering discounts on Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

If you are looking to buy a high-end smartphone without denting your wallet then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on Xiaomi's Mi 10 smartphone. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing a discount coupon worth Rs. 10,000 along with cashback on SBI Bank credit cards and attractive exchange deals. Here are more details.

Key details

Everything to know about the Amazon offer

The Mi 10 (8GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 59,999). You can avail Rs. 10,000 instant discount by applying the coupon available on the product page. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 1,000 off on EMI transactions via SBI Bank credit cards. By exchanging an old smartphone, you can further bring down the prices by up to Rs. 11,100.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Mi 10 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Twilight Gray and Coral Green color options.

Information

It boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Mi 10 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.3) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset

The Mi 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired and 30 wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.