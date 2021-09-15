Apple iPhone 11, 12 mini, and iPhone 12 become cheaper

Apple reduces prices of iPhone 11, 12 mini, and 12 smartphones in India

With the launch of the new-generation iPhone 13 series, Apple has reduced the prices of its iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 smartphones in India. The handsets have become cheaper by Rs. 5,000, Rs. 10,000, and Rs. 14,000, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have been replaced by 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models that cost the same.

The iPhone 11 is now priced at Rs. 49,900 for the 64GB model and Rs. 54,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB version is not listed on the official site anymore. iPhone 12 mini costs Rs. 59,900, Rs. 64,900, and Rs. 74,900 for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage models, respectively. iPhone 12 costs Rs. 65,900 (64GB), Rs. 70,900 (128GB), and Rs. 80,900 (256GB).

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 is offered in six color options

iPhone 11 flaunts a wide notch, an IP68 rating, and an aluminium-glass built. It sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Face ID biometric system. The smartphone draws power from an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 3,110mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

There is a 12MP dual rear camera setup

The iPhone 11 has a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it gets a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini weighs 135 grams

Apple iPhone 12 mini comes with a 7.4mm thin body with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) XDR OLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The device is backed by an A14 Bionic processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,227mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

It packs a 12MP front camera

The dual rear cameras on the iPhone 12 mini include a 12MP (f/1.6) main shooter and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 offers support for Wi-Fi 6

The iPhone 12 offers an IP68-rated aluminium-glass built and weighs 164 grams. It has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) XDR OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The mobile is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,815mAh battery with 20W fast-charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support.

It has a 12MP ultra-wide camera

The iPhone 12 has the same camera hardware as the 12 mini. Hence, you get a dual rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.