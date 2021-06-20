Indian Alexa-enabled devices get free access to Audible's 'Sleep' selection

Amazon-owned online audiobook and podcast platform, Audible, is beginning to make its presence felt in the Indian subcontinent. The company has now introduced five audio series focused on sleep and relaxation to help people sleep better amid the pandemic. The new content can be played for free using any Amazon Alexa-enabled device, including the Android app for Amazon Shopping. Here are more details.

What’s new?

Audible's new 'Sleep' selection includes meditation, bedtime stories, and ASMR

Audible's newest audio series to help you sleep better consists of meditations, bedtime stories, sound baths, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), and soundscapes in the voices of world-famous celebrities, including hip-hop legend Diddy, Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone, and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. These celebrities have also narrated popular audiobooks on Audible's platform such as Diddy's Honor Yourself and Jonas's The Perfect Swing.

How to access?

Collection accessible via Alexa commands on supported devices, Amazon app

The new collection of audio can be accessed in a variety of ways. If you have an Alexa-enabled device such as a smart speaker or Amazon's Fire TV stick, try saying, "Alexa, help me sleep." Your device will start playing Meditations: The Audible Sleep Collection. Alternatively, you can browse the Sleep catalog. Try saying, "Alexa, open Audible Suno," then choose "Sleep" as the genre.

Subscription prices

Service is free to use for Alexa-enabled devices and services

Since Audible has partnered with Amazon Alexa, the service remains free to use on Alexa-enabled devices. Bear in mind that you can use Alexa even via the Amazon shopping app on Android. An Audible subscription costs Rs. 199 per month. However, once you sign up, you will be offered a three-month free trial. Otherwise, each audio collection (such as Bedtime Stories) costs Rs. 836.

India VP Speaks

Alexa collaboration will help catalog reach larger audience: Audible India

Audible's Vice President and General Manager for India, Shailesh Sawlani, said that the "Sleep" catalog has been designed to help people relax and sleep better. "I'm confident that this collaboration with Alexa will take it to a larger audience," he added. Sawlani said he hopes the new audio collection brings relief, comfort, and sleep to everyone during these trying times.