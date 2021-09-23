Nokia G50, with a Snapdragon 480 chipset, goes official

Nokia G50 launched in the UK at Rs. 20,000

HMD Global has announced its latest 5G handset, the Nokia G50, in the UK. It is priced at £199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000). As for the key highlights, the Nokia G50 comes with a 6.82-inch display, a Snapdragon 480 processor, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Nokia G50 features a waterdrop notch design with a sizeable bezel at the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a circular camera unit. The device sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 450-nits of peak brightness. It measures 173.83x77.68x8.85mm, weighs 220 grams, and is offered in Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue color variants.

There is an 8MP selfie camera

The Nokia G50 bears a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front-facing snapper.

The phone boots Android 11

The Nokia G50 draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Nokia G50: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G50 carries a price-tag of £199.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the solo 4GB/64GB model. It is currently available only in the UK. Details about its India launch are yet to be revealed.