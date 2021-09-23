Meizu 18X, 18s, and 18s Pro go official in China

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 12:20 am

As the latest addition to its 18-series of smartphones, Meizu has introduced the 18X, 18s, and 18s Pro models in the Chinese market. The handsets start at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) and come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 40W fast-charging support, a 5G-ready Snapdragon processor, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The trio sports an in-display fingerprint sensor

Meizu 18s and 18s Pro

The Meizu 18X, 18s, and 18s Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a rectangular rear camera unit. They bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED display, a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) curved AMOLED screen, and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) curved AMOLED panel, respectively, with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

Meizu 18X and 18s sport a 64MP main camera

Meizu 18X offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The 18s sports a 64MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The 18s Pro gets a 50MP main snapper, a 32MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. For selfies, they have a 13MP, 20MP, and 44MP camera, respectively.

Internals

They boot Android 11

Meizu 18X offers a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Meizu 18s and 18s Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888+ processor. The former packs a 4,000mAh battery with 36W fast-charging while the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. Under the hood, the trio runs on Android 11-based Flyme 9.2.

Information

Meizu 18X, 18s, and 18s Pro: Pricing

Meizu 18X, 18s, and 18s Pro start at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000), CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 42,250), and CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs. 52,500), respectively. The line-up goes up to CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 61,700) for the 12GB/256GB variant of the Pro model.