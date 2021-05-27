Meizu and MINI team up to launch limited-run Meizu 18

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 12:16 pm

Meizu, in collaboration with automaker MINI JCW, has launched a special edition handset, called the Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition. It is based on the 2021 Master Challenge Asia tournament where the Chinese smartphone maker has partnered with the BMW-owned brand. The phone costs CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,000) and comes with a custom case as well as four MINI Cooper car badges.

Design and display

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition features a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The device sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) curved Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition bears a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 36W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition has been priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,000) and is currently up for grabs in China via the Meizu Tmall official store.