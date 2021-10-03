Redmi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Note 7, 7S smartphones

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 12:30 am

Redmi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for its Note 7 and 7S smartphones in the international market as well as in India. The firmware brings the usual features of MIUI 12.5, including increased system security, a lighter, faster, and more durable UI, improved gesture response, and all-new characteristics in the Notes app. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest MIUI 12.5 update on the Redmi Note 7 and 7S models carries version number V12.5.1.0.QFGINXM in India. It is being released in batches via the over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can visit Settings> System update.

Design and display

They sport a Full-HD+ screen

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S feature a glass-plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a sizeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a pill-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The devices bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. They are offered in four colors.

Information

The duo gets a 5MP front camera

The Redmi Note 7 has a 12MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Note 7S gets a 48MP (f/1.8) main shooter and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, the duo is equipped with a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phones pack a 4,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 7 and 7S draw power from a Snapdragon 660 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They house a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and also offer support for various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port for charging.