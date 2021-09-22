Amazon launches Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition in India

Written by Surbhi Shah

Tech giant Amazon has launched its latest e-readers, the 11th-generation Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Editions, in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 13,999 and is currently up for pre-orders. As for the key highlights, both the models come with an IPX8-rated water resistance, up to 32GB of storage, and boast up to 10 weeks of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The devices have a 6.8-inch display

The Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition feature a conventional screen with a thick chin and 10mm narrow bezels. Both the models bear a 6.8-inch screen with a pixel density of 300ppi. The displays are claimed to be 10% brighter than the last-generation models. They also have an IPX8 rating which provides up to 2 meters of resistance for up to 60 minutes.

Features

The Signature Edition has an auto-adjustable light sensor

The Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition are available in Wi-Fi-only models. They are loaded with 8GB and 32GB of internal storage, respectively. Both the variants have 17 white and amber LED lights, a white-on-black mode, as well as an adjustable warm light mode. The Signature Edition also gets an auto-adjusting light sensor which was previously offered only on the Oasis models.

Battery life

They are bundled with a 10W adapter

The Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition are touted to offer up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, the longest of all Kindle models. Both versions provide support for USB Type-C charging and can be fully charged in 2.5 hours via a 10W adapter. The Signature Edition is also the first-ever Kindle that can be charged wirelessly.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs. 13,999 and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition costs Rs. 17,999. The devices are currently available for pre-orders via Amazon India. They will go on sale from October 27 and November 4, respectively. On pre-orders, customers will be able to avail up to 80% discount (maximum credit of Rs. 500) on e-books.