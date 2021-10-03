Samsung releases Android 11 update for Galaxy A02

Tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its Galaxy A02 smartphone. The firmware is currently seeding in Russia and brings all the goodies of Android 11 as well as features of One UI, which are supported on entry-level Galaxy models. The highlights of Android 11 include chat bubbles, a dedicated conversations area, and built-in screen recording. Here's more.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11 update on Galaxy A02 smartphone carries version number A022GDXU2BUI3. Notably, it is being released in batches via the over-the-air method, hence, will reach only limited users as of now. However, to manually check, users can go to Settings> System update.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ IPS display

Samsung Galaxy A02 is available in Black and Blue color options

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A02 features a plastic body, a waterdrop notch design, and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it has a pill-shaped camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) PLS IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It measures 164x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Information

There is a 13MP rear camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy A02 offers a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it gets a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone is powered by a MediaTek processor

The Samsung Galaxy A02 draws power from a MediaTek MT6739W chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and offers support for multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.