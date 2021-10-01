Redmi Note 10 Lite announced in India at Rs. 14,000

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new Redmi Note 10 Lite model in India. The handset starts at Rs. 13,999 and will be available for purchase from October 2 onwards via Amazon and mi.com. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ LCD display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a 5,020mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Redmi Note 10 Lite features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Champagne Gold color options.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.89) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.48) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10 Lite draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10 Lite: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB/128GB version, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The handset will be up for grabs starting October 2 via Amazon and Xiaomi India's official website.