Apple Watch Series 7 goes official

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has launched its latest smartwatch, the Watch Series 7, at its 'California Streaming' event yesterday. The wearable comes in two variants: GPS-only and GPS+Cellular, and in two new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. It has an Always-on Retina display, a built-in blood oxygen sensor, ECG monitoring, and support for a new QWERTY keyboard. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The watch is dust and water resistant

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a square-shaped dial with 1.7mm thin bezels, providing 20% more screen area than the last-generation Watch Series 6. The wearable is offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes with a new Retina screen that is up to 70% brighter indoors. It also provides an IP6X rating for dust resistance and a WR50 rating for water resistance.

Information

It runs on watchOS 8 operating system

The Apple Watch Series 7 is touted to last up to 18 hours on a single charge and supports 33% faster charging via a bundled Type-C Magnetic Fast Charger. It runs on watchOS 8, which is preloaded with a new 'Mindfulness' app, among others.

Features

It can monitor heart rate and SpO2 levels

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a range of features, including heart rate tracking using an electrical heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitoring, and enhanced sleep tracking. The watch also detects atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can produce an electrocardiogram (ECG) report. It is equipped with two exclusive watchfaces - Modular Duo and Contour. They animate dynamically when the wrist is raised.

Pocket-pinch

Apple Watch Series 7: Pricing and availability

The Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at $399 (around Rs. 29,400) for the GPS-only model, whereas the GPS+Cellular variant carries a starting price-tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 36,800). It is available in Midnight, Green, Starlight, New Blue, and PRODUCT(RED) aluminium case color options. The India availability and pricing details of the wearable are yet to be announced.