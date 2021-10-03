Alcatel 3X Plus, with a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 02:57 pm

Alcatel 3X Plus launched in Argentina

Tech brand Alcatel has introduced its latest 3X-series smartphone, the 3X Plus, in Argentina. It carries a price-tag of ARS 23,999 (roughly Rs. 18,000). As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 6.22-inch display, a 13MP triple rear camera setup, a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, expandable storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ IPS display

Alcatel 3X Plus measures 159.16x5.2x8.65mm and weighs 175 grams

The Alcatel 3X Plus features a waterdrop notch design, a thick bezel on the bottom, and a polycarbonate body with a matte finish. On the rear, it has vertically-stacked camera sensors and a physical fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in Dark Gray and Blue color options.

Information

There is a 5MP front camera

The Alcatel 3X Plus offers a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth-sensing lens. On the front, it gets a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports Android 10

The Alcatel 3X Plus draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Information

How much does it cost?

The Alcatel 3X Plus has been priced at ARS 23,999 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the solo 4GB/128GB model in Argentina. It is up for grabs in the country via authorized distributors.