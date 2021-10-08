Moto E40 will be launched in India on October 12

Moto E40's India launch date revealed

Motorola is all set to launch its latest E-series smartphone, the Moto E40, in India on October 12 via Flipkart. The teaser confirms that the handset will come in two color options with triple rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also rumored to offer a 90Hz LCD display, a UNISOC T700 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Hit play on immersive entertainment with the #PerfectEntertainer. Get ready to meet our latest show-stopping smartphone, #motoe40. Launching 12th Oct on @Flipkart! https://t.co/43A9P2TpEC pic.twitter.com/1ymodYo0VD — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 7, 2021

Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ display

The Moto E40 will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color variants.

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Moto E40 will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will run on Android 11 OS

The Moto E40 will draw power from a UNISOC T700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and house a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Moto E40: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing details of the Moto E40 smartphone at the time of launch, which will take place in India on October 12. For reference, the handset was earlier spotted on a Romanian retailer website with a price-tag of RON 779 (roughly Rs. 13,600). It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.