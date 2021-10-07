Moto E40 spotted on retailer website; specifications and price leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 07, 2021, 12:05 am

Motorola E40's specifications and price leaked

Motorola is likely to launch a new E-series smartphone, the Moto E40, soon. Now, the handset has appeared on eMAG, a Romanian retailer website, revealing its specifications as well as pricing details. As per the listing, the device will cost RON 779 (roughly Rs. 13,600) and will be equipped with a 90Hz HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

The Moto E40 will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a vertically-stacked triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay color variants.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Moto E40 will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be fueled by a UNISOC T700 chipset

The Moto E40 will be powered by a UNISOC T700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto E40: Pricing and availability

The Moto E40 is listed on the eMAG retailer site with a price-tag of RON 779 (around Rs. 13,600) for the solo 4GB/64GB model. However, details regarding its official pricing and availability will be announced at the time of launch.