Get macOS Monterey for free on October 25: Here's how

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Oct 19, 2021, 03:34 pm

Here’s how to update to macOS Monterey for free on supported devices

After months of beta testing, Apple has finally announced macOS Monterey will be available as a free upgrade for macOS Big Sur users starting October 25. The new operating system (OS) brings features such as Universal Control, AirPlay support, and new features for the Safari browser. Read on to know how to update, device compatibility, and what to expect from this version of macOS.

Unveil

Apple's macOS Monterey made its debut at Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple first unveiled macOS Monterey at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year alongside iOS 15 for its smartphones. Since then, regular beta version builds have been rolling out behind the scenes to ensure developers can optimize their applications for compatibility. After months of testing, at yesterday's Unleashed event, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro models with macOS Monterey.

Compatibility

You can upgrade for free on supported devices

Besides the MacBook models announced yesterday, Apple mentioned macOS Monterey will be available to other Mac computers as a free update. Apple clarified that the OS update would be available for devices, including late 2015 iMac, 2017 iMac Pro, early 2015 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, late 2013 Mac Pro, late 2014 Mac mini, early 2016 MacBook, and newer devices.

Guide

Updating to macOS Monterey may take a while

To update to macOS Monterey once it is available, start by backing up your data. Then, navigate to System Preferences > Software Update and find macOS Monterey. Click on Upgrade Now to initiate the download. The download will be a large file and could take some time. Once the update is downloaded and installed, restart your Mac for the update to take effect.

Update brings Universal Control, AirPlay support

To note, macOS Monterey brings several updates that Apple discussed at WWDC. These include Universal Control that would allow you to control your Macs and iPads using a single mouse and keyboard, aiding multitasking. AirPlay will allow you to share content from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac wirelessly. The Mac could also double up as a wireless speaker.