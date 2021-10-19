Realme GT Neo2T, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Published on Oct 19, 2021, 02:41 pm

Realme GT Neo2T launched in China

Realme has launched a new GT-series smartphone, the GT Neo2T, in China. It joins the GT Neo2 model which was announced last month. The handset starts at CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 24,600) and will go on sale from November 1. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 1200-AI processor, up to 7GB of virtual RAM, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone provides a 360Hz touch sampling rate

Realme GT Neo2T also offers Hi-Res Audio support

The Realme GT Neo2T features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, a VC liquid cooling system, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Glaze White and Jet Black colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme GT Neo2T: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Neo2T is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,600) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 26,900) for the 8GB/256GB version, and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 30,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. In China, the pre-orders will begin from tonight and sales will commence starting November 1. Details regarding its availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.