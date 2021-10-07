POCO M4 Pro 5G tipped to arrive by early November

POCO will launch a new M-series smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G, in the global markets by the end of October or early November, according to 91mobiles. Following the global launch, it should arrive in India as a successor to the M3 Pro 5G that debuted in June. Previous leaks have revealed that the handset will come with a MediaTek chipset and 33W fast-charging support.

The phone will bear a Full-HD+ LCD panel

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset might sport a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 404ppi.

It will have a 48MP main camera

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is likely to pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera is rumored.

It will run on Android 11 operating system

The POCO M4 Pro 5G might draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 with MIUI user interface on top and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M4 Pro 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen later this month or by early November. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000.