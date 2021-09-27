Xiaomi CIVI, with Snapdragon 778G processor and 120Hz display, launched

Sep 27, 2021

Xiaomi CIVI goes official in China

Xiaomi has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the CIVI, in China today. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 29,600) and will go on sale from September 30 onwards. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone offers Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

The Xiaomi CIVI features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a 6.98mm thin body, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is available in three color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi CIVI is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Xiaomi CIVI is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Xiaomi CIVI: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi CIVI is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600) for the 8GB/128GB version, CNY 2,899 (around Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB/256GB model, and CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 36,500) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handset will be up for pre-orders in China today and will go on sale from September 30 onwards. Details regarding its availability in India are yet to be revealed.