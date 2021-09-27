OPPO F19s goes official; Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition tags along

OPPO F19s launched in India

At the '#ASKOPPO Festive Launch Show' in India, OPPO has introduced its latest F-series smartphone, the F19s, alongside the Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition and Enco Buds Blue TWS earphones. The F19s is priced at Rs. 19,990 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. It comes with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The OPPO F19s has a 7.95mm thin body

OPPO F19s is identical to the F19 model but with a new paint job

The OPPO F19s features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, a 7.95mm thin body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 800-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Glowing Gold and Glowing Black color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The OPPO F19s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO F19s is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Special model

OPPO Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition has a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition is same as the Reno6 Pro 5G but with a new Majestic Gold finish. It features a 90Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64MP main snapper. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

TWS earphones

OPPO Enco Buds Blue provides 24 hours of battery life

Alongside the smartphones, OPPO has also announced a new Blue color option for the Enco Buds TWS earphones. It flaunts an in-ear design, an IP54-rated build quality, and up to 24 hours of total battery life. Each bud is equipped with an 8mm dynamic driver and offers AI-enabled Intelligent Noise Reduction feature, low-latency Game Mode, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

The OPPO F19s is priced at Rs. 19,990 and is up for grabs via Flipkart and other authorized sales partners. The OPPO Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 41,990, whereas the OPPO Enco Buds Blue is priced at Rs. 1,499. Both the products will be available for purchase from October 6 onwards via Flipkart.