Realme Pad now available in India via Flipkart

Realme Pad is up for grabs via Flipkart in two color options

Realme's first tablet, the Realme Pad, has gone on sale in India today via Flipkart and Realme India's official website. It is currently available in Wi-Fi+4G model and the Wi-Fi-only version will be up for grabs at a later stage. For the unversed, the tablet was launched earlier this month with a 10.4-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Here's our roundup.

The tablet offers Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation support

Realme Pad is offered in Real Gray and Real Gold color options

The Realme Pad features a conventional rectangular screen with a 6.9mm thin body, uniform narrow bezels, and an aluminium build. The tablet bears a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3 and an 82.5% screen-to-body ratio. It also has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support and dual microphones with noise cancellation support.

It sports an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the front

The Realme Pad is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back. On the front, it has an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 108-degree Field-of-View (FoV). The snappers are capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps.

It boots Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11

The Realme Pad is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 11-based Realme UI for Pad and packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Pad: Pricing and availability

The Realme Pad (Wi-Fi+4G) is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB/64GB version. Both variants are up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India's website. The tablet also comes in a Wi-Fi-only model which costs Rs. 13,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB memory configuration. However, it will be available for purchase at a later stage.