Sep 16, 2021

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has launched its latest Lingyao-series of laptops, the Lingyao Pro 14 and Lingyao Pro 16, in China. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,900) and is up for pre-orders via the company's official website. The laptops come with up to 4K OLED displays, up to AMD Ryzen 9 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

Design and display

The laptops have a matte black body

The ASUS Lingyao 14 and Lingyao 16 feature a matte black body with narrow bezels, an aluminium alloy chassis, a keyboard, and a standard trackpad. The former bears a 90Hz, 14.0-inch QHD+ (2880x1800 pixels) OLED screen, whereas the latter boasts a 120Hz, 16.0-inch 4K (3840x2400 pixels) OLED display. The duo has a 16:10 screen aspect ratio, HDR support, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Information

They offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support

The ASUS Lingyao Pro 14 and Pro 16 have two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Generation-1 Type-A and Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a micro-SD card reader, and a 2-in-1 audio jack. They offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

Internals

They are equipped with 512GB of SSD storage

The ASUS Lingyao Pro 14 and Lingyao Pro 16 are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processors. The former packs a 63Wh battery, whereas the latter houses a 96Wh battery. They are loaded with up to 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPUs, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Information

How much do the laptops cost?

The ASUS Lingyao Pro 14 costs CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,900) for the Ryzen 7 5800H model and CNY 7,699 (around Rs. 87,900) for the Ryzen 9 5900HX version. The Lingyao Pro 16 costs CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,02,700) for the Ryzen 9 5900HX model.