Google Pixel 6 will start at €649; pre-order gift revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 01:10 pm

Google Pixel 6's prices, specifications, and pre-order deals leaked

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones on October 19. In the latest development, a Reddit user has leaked a listing of German retailer Saturn, revealing the Pixel 6's price as well as pre-order freebies. The handset will cost €649 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and customers will get Bose 700 headphones for free on pre-orders.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 will sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an aluminium frame, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will come with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The dual-tone rear panel will have a horizontal camera island.

Information

It will offer a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be powered by an in-house Tensor processor

The Google Pixel 6 will draw power from a custom octa-core Tensor chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 OS and pack a 4,620mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Google Pixel 6: Pricing and availability

German retailer Saturn's leaked Pixel 6 listing

As per the leak, the Google Pixel 6's 8GB/128GB model will be priced at €649 (around Rs. 56,000) in Europe. Customers will also get Bose 700 headphones worth €279.99 (roughly Rs. 24,200) for free as a pre-order gift. In Germany, the pre-orders will be open till October 27, which means that the device will go on sale starting October 28.