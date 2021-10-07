Jio compensates users affected by yesterday's service outage: Details here

Indian telecom giant announced compensation for users affected by yesterday’s service disruption

Reliance Jio users in some parts of India faced an outage where they had absolutely no cellular connectivity for a few hours Wednesday morning. Frustrated users took to Twitter to share how the issue affected them. As compensation, Jio has announced that affected customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will get a "two-day complimentary unlimited plan." Here's everything you should know about it.

Outage

Disruption caused cellular, 4G services to be unreachable

On Wednesday morning, Jio's cellular network and 4G data services were unreachable for many users. The services reportedly remained inoperable for approximately two hours. Popular service outage tracker Downdetector showed that more than 4,000 users complained they were facing network issues with 40% receiving "no signal." A few Jio users reported that the company's broadband connection is also down.

Details

Users in several regions of India were affected

As per complaints that poured in on Twitter, one can ascertain that the outage impacted users in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and some other cities as well. To make up for the service outage, Jio has issued a new message to customers in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh offering a complimentary unlimited plan with two-day validity to everyone affected by the outage.

Goodwill gesture

Jio announces a complimentary two-day plan for those affected

According to the company's message, the complimentary plan will be queued behind the currently active plan. The message said, "The complimentary plan will become active post the expiry of your current active plan." The Indian Express reported that a similar message could be sent to affected Jio users in other telecom circles as well. Jio also apologized for the "unpleasant service experience."

In related news

Facebook also faced a six-hour worldwide service outage

The Jio outage came hot on the heels of a global Facebook outage that saw the social media giant, its internal tools, and its subsidiary platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, become inaccessible. The Facebook outage lasted for a whopping six hours and was later found to have been caused by a DNS routing error triggered internally. This caused Facebook's stock price to drop 5%.