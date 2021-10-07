Realme GT Neo2 to debut in India on October 13

Realme GT Neo2's India launch date revealed

Realme is all set to launch its latest mid-range GT-series smartphone, the GT Neo2, in India on October 13 at 12:30pm, the company has confirmed. For the unversed, the handset was first announced in China in September. Its key highlights include an E4 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT Neo2 features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. In India, it will be offered in Neo Green, Neo Blue, and Neo Black color options.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo2 in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on October 13. However, the handset has been tipped to start at Rs. 26,999.