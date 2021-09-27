iQOO Z5 5G launched in India at Rs. 24,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 12:58 pm

iQOO Z5 5G goes official in India

After China, iQOO has launched its latest Z-series smartphone, the Z5 5G, in India. The handset starts at Rs. 23,990 and will go on sale from October 3 onwards via Amazon and the company's official website. As for the highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a VC liquid cooling system, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 44W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone provides a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The iQOO Z5 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, dual speakers, curved back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn color options.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z5 5G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 4GB of extended RAM

The iQOO Z5 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM (plus up 4GB of extended RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

iQOO Z5 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z5 5G is priced at Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 26,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The handset will be available for purchase starting October 3 via Amazon and iQOO India's official website. As part of the launch offers, customers will be able to avail Rs. 1,500 off on HDFC Band cards and Rs. 1,500 off through Amazon coupons.