Realme GT Neo2 will come to India in two variants

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 11:55 am

Realme GT Neo2 will be available in three colors in India

Realme is expected to launch the GT Neo2 smartphone in India later this month. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed that the handset will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. It will be available in Neo Black, Neo Green, and Neo Blue color options, which are same as the China variant that was announced last month. Here are more details.

Design and display

It provides HDR10+ support

Realme GT Neo2 measures 162.9x75.8x9mm and weighs 199.8 grams

The Realme GT Neo2 features a left-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump. The device bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Neo Black, Neo Green, and Neo Blue color variants.

Information

There is a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme GT Neo2 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme GT Neo2 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing

In China, the Realme GT Neo2 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,700) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The India pricing details will be announced at the time of launch later this month.