Noida: Man arrested for posting wife's lewd pictures on Facebook

The fake Facebook profile carried the name 'Pawan Dhadkan'

The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a Gurgaon-based man who allegedly posted his wife's lewd pictures on Facebook with derogatory captions and comments using a fake profile, officials said. The accused was tracked down by Ecotech 3 Police Station which had lodged an FIR under cybercrime laws against a "Pawan Dhadkan" the name that appeared on the Facebook profile, on May 21, officials said.

Couple

Man used to beat his wife, prompting her to leave

"The couple had got married in 2010 and lived in Gurgaon. They have two children also," Station House Officer Bhubnesh Kumar Sharma told PTI. "But their relationship turned bitter to the extent that the husband (32) would beat the wife (28), prompting her to leave their house and move to Noida," the officer further said.

Incident

He was angry that his wife had found a job

"She had started living separately and found work in a private factory in Noida. Somehow, the husband got enraged after he got to know of this," Sharma said. "In a vengeful mood, he created a Facebook profile using the name Pawan Dhadkan through which he started posting lewd pictures of his wife along with derogatory captions and comments," he said.

Probe

Woman complained of harassment from the social media user

"The woman had approached the police on May 21, alleging harassment from the social media user, after which the FIR was lodged," the police said. "During the probe, the police got clues suggesting her husband could be the person running this Facebook profile which eventually turned out to be true and led to his arrest from Gurgaon on Tuesday," the police said.

FIR

Man was jobless for months and had turned alcoholic: Police

"Besides the provisions of the Information Technology Act, the FIR also invoked IPC Sections 377 (unnatural offenses), 498A (cruelty meted to woman at husband's home), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (words or gestures intended to insult a woman's modesty) against the accused," police said. "The husband, who has been jobless for several months and turned alcoholic, is lodged in jail now," the police added.