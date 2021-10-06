Google Pixel 6 series will be launched on October 19

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's launch date and time confirmed

Google is all set to host its Pixel Fall Launch event on October 19, wherein the company will announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The event will start at 10am PT i.e. 10:30pm IST. The upcoming Pixel devices will be the first to sport Google's in-house Tensor processor and run on Android 12 OS. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Pixel 6 Pro will flaunt a QHD+ curved display

The Google Pixel 6 series will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, a dual-tone color scheme, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 6 will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The phones will boast a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 will come with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will offer a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 48MP telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies and video calling, the duo will have a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be powered by a Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,614mAh battery, whereas the latter will house a 5,000mAh battery. The phones will boot Android 12 OS, support 33W fast-charging, and will offer connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 as well as 5G.

Pocket-pinch

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6 series at the time of the launch, which has been scheduled for October 19. However, according to previous leaks, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may start at €548 (roughly Rs. 47,350) and €899 (around Rs. 77,700), respectively.