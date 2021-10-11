Realme GT Neo2T to debut in China on October 19

Realme GT Neo2T's launch date confirmed

After GT Neo2, Realme is gearing up to launch a new GT Neo2T model in China on October 19. A handset with model number RMX3357, believed to be the GT Neo2T, was recently spotted on the TENAA certification site, revealing its specifications. Accordingly, the device will come with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Design and display

The phone may have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT Neo2T is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the GT Neo2 model. On the rear, it may have a triple camera setup. The TENAA listing reveals that the handset will bear a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2T will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2T: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo2T smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on October 19. For reference, the GT Neo2 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) in China.