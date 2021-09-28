Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India at Rs. 27,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 12:28 pm

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G debuts in India

Samsung has launched its latest M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M52 5G, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 26,999 and will go on sale from October 3 via Amazon India. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Super AMOLED+ display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear panel has a rectangular camera unit and vertical stripes. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Blazing Black and Icy Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB model. Customers will be able to avail Rs. 1,000 off with Amazon coupons, a 10% discount via HDFC Bank card transactions as well as some additional discount by exchanging an old smartphone. The device will go on sale from October 3 onwards via Amazon.