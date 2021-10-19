Lenovo Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition laptop launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 02:14 pm

Lenovo Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition unveiled

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has launched a new Exploration Edition variant of its Legion Y9000K 2021 gaming laptop. It comes with a new 'Frostblade Ultra cooling system 3.0' with liquid metal thermal conductivity technology. Other key highlights include a 165Hz display, Intel Core i7 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce 3080 GPU, and an 80Wh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The laptop has an RGB backlit keyboard

The Lenovo Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition features a gray-colored body, an RGB backlit keyboard, and an illuminated Legion logo on the outer shell. The laptop bears a 16.0-inch display with a QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 16:10, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 500-nits of peak brightness. It offers a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Information

The cooling system offers 5.9 times higher thermal conductivity

The Lenovo Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition is equipped with a 'Frostblade Ultra cooling system 3.0' with liquid metal cooling technology which is touted to provide 5.9 times higher thermal conductivity as compared to the phase-change silicone grease used in the current Legion laptops.

Internals

It is loaded with 1TB of SSD storage

The Lenovo Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H chipset, combined with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The graphics are handled by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060/3070/3080 GPU options. The laptop also supports independent display direct connection. It packs an 80Wh battery with 100W fast-charging support.

Information

Lenovo Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition: Pricing and availability

Lenovo has not yet announced the pricing and availability details of the Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition. For reference, in China, the standard Legion Y9000K 2021 (32GB/1TB) costs CNY 14,599 (around Rs. 1,70,800) for the Intel Core i7/RTX 3060 model.