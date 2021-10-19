New colors introduced for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 01:00 pm

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3's new color variant announced

Samsung has launched two new color variants for its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, in India. The Fold3 gets a new Phantom Silver finish which joins the existing Phantom Black and Phantom Green shades. The Flip3 is now up for grabs in a new Lavender color alongside the already available Phantom Black and Cream options. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Galaxy Z Fold3 offers stylus support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Phantom Silver Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Lavender

Samsung Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 feature a punch-hole cut-out with an IPX8 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former has an in-folding design, a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main screen with stylus support, and a 120Hz, 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display. The latter sports a clamshell design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ main display and a 1.9-inch HD Super AMOLED secondary screen.

Information

The duo has a 12MP main camera

The Fold3 offers a 12MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there is a 4MP in-display camera and 10MP sensor on the outside. The Flip3 bears a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phones run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging while the latter houses a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The handsets boot Android 11 and offer connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3: Pricing and benefits

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,49,999 and Rs. 84,999, respectively, for their base models. Currently, buyers can avail an upgrade voucher of up to Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 7,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards.