Published on Oct 19, 2021, 12:08 pm

Alongside the all-new MacBook Pro laptops, Apple has launched its 3rd-generation AirPods at the "Unleashed" event. In India, it carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,500 and is up for orders via the company's online store. The earbuds come with a refreshed design, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ support, up to 30 hours of listening time, MagSafe wireless charging, and Bluetooth 5.0. Here's our roundup.

Design

The earphones have an AirPods Pro-like design

The AirPods (3rd generation) do not come with eartips

The AirPods (3rd generation) has a lightweight and contoured design with shorter stems than the AirPods (2nd generation). It has force sensor controls that enable users to easily control music and phone calls. There is also an improved skin-detecting sensor that turns off the AirPods when not in use. The earphones have an IPX4-rated build for sweat and water resistance.

Features

It packs an H1 chip and a custom audio driver

The new AirPods feature AAC-ELD speech codec for Full-HD voice quality

The AirPods (3rd generation) is equipped with an H1 headphone chip along with a low-distortion audio driver as well as a custom high dynamic range amplifier. The earphones support Dolby Atmos (for Apple Music), spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and computational audio-based Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the music by adjusting low- and mid-range frequencies. They also pack dual beam-forming microphones for calls.

Battery life

The earbuds can last for six hours on single charge

The AirPods (3rd generation) is touted to offer up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time on a single charge. With spatial audio enabled, the earbuds can last up to five hours. The carry-cum-charging case, which supports MagSafe and Qi wireless charging, can provide up to 30 hours of listening time.

Pocket-pinch

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): Pricing and availability

In India, the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) is priced at Rs. 18,500. It is currently up for orders via the brand's online store and will become available from October 26 onward. Separately, the tech giant has lowered the cost of AirPods (2nd generation) by Rs. 2,000. It is now available for purchase at Rs. 12,900.