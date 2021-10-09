Samsung Galaxy Z foldables account for 1 million sales

Samsung's latest foldables are rocking in South Korea with 1 million sales record

In a celebratory achievement, Samsung has sold one million units combined of its latest flagship smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, in the South Korean market. Notably, up to 70% of the sales account for the Z Flip3 model while 54% of its buyers are millennials or from Generation Z. To recall, the handsets went official in August this year. Here's our roundup.

They flaunt a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Fold3 and Flip3 feature an IPX8-rated glass-aluminium built with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former has an in-folding design with stylus support, a 7.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED foldable screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED cover display, both with 120Hz refresh rate. The latter sports a clamshell-like design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main screen and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary panel.

The phones offer a 12MP rear camera setup

The Fold3 gets a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 4MP in-display snapper and a 10MP cover camera snapper. Flip3 has a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP selfie shooter.

The phones are backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support while the latter houses a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 10W wireless charging support. They run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z mobiles start at Rs. 84,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model of Flip3 and go up to Rs. 1,57,999 for the top-end 12GB/512GB variant of Fold3. The duo is currently up for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's website.