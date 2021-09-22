Caviar's latest custom iPhones are inspired by Rolex watches

Custom smartphones maker Caviar has launched its latest collection of luxury iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. The handsets start at $6,540 (roughly Rs. 4.83 lakh) and are inspired by various Rolex watch models. There are five versions in the series- Yacht Club, Olive Rays, Dark Sky, Meteorite, and Benvenuto, and each is limited to only 99 units.

The Benvenuto version gets genuine crocodile leather on the back

The Yacht Club model is based on the Rolex's Yacht-Master II while the Olive Rays is inspired by the Datejust collection. The Dark Sky iPhone is designed after the Sky-Dweller and features gold-plated metal. The Meteorite looks like the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona while the Benvenuto is based on Rolex Cellini and uses 18-karat gold for the body with a real crocodile leather back.

How much do they cost?

Caviar's 'Pair of Kings' collection starts at $6,540 (roughly Rs. 4.83 lakh) for the base-end Yacht Club model and goes up to $30,780 (around Rs. 22.71 lakh) for the top-tier Benvenuto's 1TB Pro Max version.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max offer 120Hz OLED screens

As far as their specifications are concerned, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature a wide notch, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a glass-steel body. On the rear, they have a square-shaped camera unit. The devices bear a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED display, respectively, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.

They sport a triple rear camera setup

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max offer a 12MP (f/1.5) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto camera, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner. For selfies, the duo has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

The phones are backed by an A15 Bionic processor

The iPhone 13 Pro models draw power from an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. They run on iOS 15 and pack a 3,125mAh and 4,373mAh battery, respectively, with 20W wired fast-charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handsets support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.