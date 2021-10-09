Moto E30 arrives as a cheaper Moto E40

Moto E30, with a UNISOC processor, goes official

As the latest addition to its budget-range smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto E30 model, alongside Moto E40 and Moto G Pure. The E30 is nearly identical to the E40 handset, except for lower RAM and storage and Android 11 (Go edition) support, as against Android 11 on the latter. It also carries an affordable price-tag of €129 (roughly Rs. 11,200). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It gets a striped pattern on the back

Moto E30 comes in Mineral Gray and Digital Blue color variants

The Moto E30 features an IP52-rated plastic built with a punch-hole cut-out and a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, there is a striped pattern, vertically aligned camera sensors, and a physical fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Max Vision screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Moto E30 offers a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 10W charging

The Moto E30 is backed by a UNISOC T700 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto E30: Pricing and availability

The Moto E30 has been priced at €129 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the solo 2GB/32GB model. Initially, it will be up for grabs in Europe and Latin America and later in other regions.