Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Attractive deals on smartphones revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 06:32 pm

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to begin on October 3

Rivaling Amazon, Flipkart will kick-off its 'Big Billion Days' sale in India starting October 3. The sale will end on October 10 and various offers on popular smartphones have already been revealed by the e-commerce giant. As part of the sale, customers will also be able to avail 10% instant discount with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Here are more details.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is offered in three color options

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available at Rs. 17,999 as against its MRP of Rs. 29,999. It features a plastic built, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen. The handset draws power from an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

There is a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a weighs 143 grams

Google Pixel 4a can be bought at Rs. 25,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,999). As part of a combo offer, Pixel 4a buyers will also get Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds at 50% off and Google Nest Mini at just Re. 1. It bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3,140mAh battery.

It offers an 8MP front-facing camera

The Google Pixel 4a has a square-shaped rear camera unit that houses a single 12.2MP (f/1.7) shooter. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020) is upgradeable to iOS 15

Under the sale, Flipkart will sell the iPhone SE (2020) at Rs. 25,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,900). It offers an IP67-rated glass-aluminium built, thick bezels, and a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) IPS LCD screen. The mobile is backed by an A13 Bionic chipset, combined with 3GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 1,821mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

It has two cameras in total

The iPhone SE is equipped with a single 12MP (f/1.8) rear camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 7MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G supports 65W fast-charging

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G can be purchased at Rs. 39,990 (MRP: Rs. 46,990) along with an extra Rs. 4,000 off on exchange or prepaid orders. It features a punch-hole design and a 90Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with curved edges. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

It sports a 32MP selfie shooter

The quad rear cameras on OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G include a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.