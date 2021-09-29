Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top deals on smartphones revealed

Amazon to host Great Indian Festival sale starting October 3

Amazon will begin its 'Great Indian Festival' sale in India on October 3. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant will provide massive discounts across several product categories, including smartphones. Amazon has already revealed the offers and deals for OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung and other companies. Buyers will also get 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank cards. Here are more details.

Phone #1

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is offered in three color options

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will be available at Rs. 25,990 (MRP: Rs. 29,990) along with Rs. 1,000 off with HDFC Bank cards. It features a punch-hole design and a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Phone #2

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 weighs 176 grams

Amazon will offer Vivo X60 at Rs. 34,990 (MRP: Rs. 42,990) along with an extra exchange benefit of up to Rs. 6,000. It has glass-plastic built and a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Information

It gets a 32MP front camera

The Vivo X60 offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #3

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G supports 50W fast wireless charging

Buyers will be able to purchase the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G at Rs. 57,999 (MRP: Rs. 64,999), including the HDFC Bank offer. It has an IP68-rated built and a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The phone packs a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging.

Information

It flaunts a 50MP ultra-wide sensor

The quad cameras on the back of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Phone #4

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G sports an in-display fingerprint sensor

In the sale, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will be up for grabs at Rs. 69,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,15,000). It boasts an IP68 rating, a stylus, and a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant is backed by an Exynos 990 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information

There is a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gets a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/3.0) periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.