Sep 29, 2021

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launched in India

Xiaomi has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the 11 Lite NE 5G, in India. The handset starts at Rs. 26,999 and will be available for purchase from October 2 midnight via Amazon and Xiaomi's official website. As for the highlights, the device comes with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,250mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Vinyl Black, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Diamond Dazzle colors.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G costs Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB version. It will go on sale via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and other retailers from October 2 onwards. Customers can avail up to Rs. 2,000 off with eligible bank cards and Rs. 1,500 discount as part of a Diwali offer from October 2-7.