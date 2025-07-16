JioBlackRock gets SEBI approval for 4 new mutual funds

JioBlackRock, a joint venture between Reliance Industries 's Jio Financial Services and US-based asset management firm BlackRock, has received SEBI's approval to launch four new index funds. The mutual funds are the JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, the JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, the JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, and the JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index Fund.

Fund details Who will manage the funds? Among the four funds, three are equity-oriented index funds while one is a debt-oriented index fund. The equity-oriented funds will be managed by Tanvi Kacheria, Anand Shah, and Haresh Mehta. The debt-oriented fund will be managed by Vikrant Mehta, Siddharth Deb, and Arun Ramachandran. All four funds will only offer direct plans with a growth option.

Investment requirements Minimum application amount for lumpsum and SIP investments The minimum application amount for lumpsum investment in all four funds is ₹500, and any amount thereafter. For SIP (Systematic Investment Plan), the minimum application amount is also ₹500, with subsequent investments in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter. This way, JioBlackRock Mutual Fund aims to make investing accessible for a wider range of investors.