Pahalgam attack, Bihar roll revision: Congress's focus for monsoon session  

The Congress party has decided to raise several critical issues in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament , which will run from July 21 to August 21. The issues reportedly include the Pahalgam terror attack, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, and increasing atrocities against women. The decision was taken during a meeting of top Congress leaders chaired by Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday evening, per reports.

Terror inquiry What will Congress demand from the government? Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and demanded answers from the government. "We want to know where those terrorists are who killed 26 people and widowed our sisters in Pahalgam? Why no action has been taken against them yet?" he asked. The party will also raise concerns over intelligence and security failures related to this incident.

Unanswered allegations Will seek discussion on PM's silence over Trump's statements Tiwari also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on United States President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire. "Two things are very important here. First, the prime minister has not responded to the US president's claim. Secondly, where are those terrorists, and who is responsible for this (Pahalgam attack)?..we have decided to raise all these concerns," said Tiwari. He added, "The suspenseful silence of Prime Minister Modi on the claims of President Trump 22 times is deafening."

Electoral concerns Will also discuss J&K, electoral rolls issue The Congress party will also discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which they allege is "unconstitutional" and disenfranchises around two crore voters. Tiwari called it a threat to democracy and compared it with past incidents in Haryana and Maharashtra, where allegations of electoral manipulations have surfaced. He also asked when full statehood would be granted to Jammu and Kashmir.