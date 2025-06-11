India reports 306 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in 24hrs
What's the story
India reported a total of 306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of active infections across the country now stands at 7,121.
Six deaths were also reported during this period: one from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka, and three from Kerala.
Officials said most cases are mild and treated under home care.
State updates
Highest number of cases in Kerala
Kerala reported the highest single-day spike with 170 new COVID-19 cases, raising its active tally to 2,223.
It was followed by Gujarat with 114 new infections (1,223 active cases) and Karnataka with 100 new cases (459 active cases).
Delhi reported 66 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the city's total caseload to 757.
Deaths
Six deaths reported across states
An 87-year-old woman and two men (69 and 78) with comorbidities died of COVID-19 in Kerala.
In Karnataka, a 51-year-old woman with hypertension and Type 2 diabetes and a 79-year-old man with hypertension also succumbed to the infection.
In Maharashtra, a 43-year-old man with breathlessness, abdominal pain, distress, tachycardia, and cyanosis died due to COVID-19.
Jharkhand reported its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday.
Government response
Nationwide mock drills to evaluate hospital preparedness
In light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the central government has initiated nationwide mock drills to evaluate hospital preparedness.
The government has also asked states to ensure adequate oxygen supply, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential drugs.
Technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under the chairmanship of Dr. Sunita Sharma (Director General of Health Services) to review India's preparedness against COVID-19.