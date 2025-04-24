'Will pursue every terrorist till..Earth's end': Modi after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stark warning to terrorists after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people.
Addressing a crowd in Bihar, PM Modi said the perpetrators of this heinous crime would be dealt with in a manner beyond their imagination.
"India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," he asserted.
Warning
PM Modi's message to terrorists and their supporters
"From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage. This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country's enemies have shown the audacity to attack India's soul," he said.
"The time has come to raze whatever is left of the terror haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror."
He also thanked the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with India.
Infrastructure boost
Modi's development projects in Bihar
PM Modi was in Bihar to launch a series of development projects.
The projects, worth over ₹13,480 crore, will help improve the state's infrastructure and public services.
One of them is a new LPG bottling plant in Gopalganj district, which will greatly improve LPG supply logistics in the region.
PM Modi also launched new power projects worth ₹1,170 crore and inaugurated others of over ₹5,030 crore.
These initiatives are under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to boost energy supply.
Social welfare
PM Modi's support for self-help groups and housing
The PM also flagged off several new trains to improve rail infrastructure and connectivity.
Modi announced benefits of ₹930 crore to over 2 lakh self-help groups in Bihar under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).
He also distributed approval letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of the PMAY-Gramin scheme and released installments for 10 lakh existing recipients.
Keys to new homes were handed over to families under both rural and urban versions of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.