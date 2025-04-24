What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stark warning to terrorists after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people.

Addressing a crowd in Bihar, PM Modi said the perpetrators of this heinous crime would be dealt with in a manner beyond their imagination.

"India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," he asserted.