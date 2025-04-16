PM Modi to attend India-Nordic summit in Norway next month
What's the story
PM Narendra Modi will visit Oslo, Norway, on May 15-16 for the third India-Nordic Summit.
Leaders of all five Nordic nations—Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland—are expected to be with him at the important event.
The summit will focus on strengthening relationships in trade and innovation as well as green energy, climate change, and the blue economy.
Geopolitical focus
Geopolitics to be at the forefront
Apart from economic issues, geopolitics is likely to be a key theme of the summit. Talks might range from global peace and security concerns to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
During the G20 Summit last year, Modi met Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields.
The discussion focused on enhancing cooperation in areas like blue economy, renewable energy, green hydrogen, geothermal energy, green-shipping, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), space, and the Arctic.
Diplomatic talks
PM Modi discusses bilateral and global matters with Denmark
Ahead of the summit, PM Modi held talks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen. They discussed bilateral as well as global issues.
According to the Indian government, "the leaders noted the expansion of the Green Strategic Partnership in various fields, which have created favorable conditions for Danish investments in India to contribute to the green transition."
It underlines India's commitment to international partnerships for sustainable development.
Investment goals
India seeks increased investment from Nordic countries
India has been trying to woo more investments from Nordic sovereign wealth funds.
At the first summit in Sweden in 2018, these countries backed India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and its quest for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.
The backing is a mark of India's growing clout and significance in the world, especially among Nordic countries.
Regional security
Nordic countries express concerns over Russia's aggression
The Nordic countries have been particularly vocal against Russia's relentless aggression, given their close geographical proximity.
Norway and Denmark have been founding members of NATO since 1949.
Sweden and Finland, historically neutral countries, have applied for NATO membership recently in the wake of security fears in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.